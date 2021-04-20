CAA authorises first beyond visual line of sight test flights for drones in UK

In a move that could transform the logistics sector in the UK, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given permission for the first trial of routine drone flights outside a pilot's line of sight.

Under existing rules, drone operators in the UK are banned from flying their machines beyond the line of sight of pilots. The operators are required to follow the rule unless they have specific permissions. And in most cases, it is prohibited to fly drones over populated areas.

As a result, it has been difficult so far to roll out the technology at scale on logistical tasks, such as examining critical infrastructure or delivering parcels by drones in residential areas.

But the CAA has now authorised the West Sussex-based drone firm Sees.ai to fly its drones Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) at three nominated locations in the UK.

The permission enables the firm to test BVLOS flights under 45 metres, without requiring to pre-authorise each flight.

However, the authorisation initially requires an observer to remain in the visual line of sight with the drone and be able to communicate with the remote pilot, if necessary.

The firm said that it would initially apply the concept for inspection and monitoring in industrial environments, before extending the concept over time to more challenging tasks.

If the tests prove the safety of the technology, the door will open for its potential roll-out to the wider market, such as use in infrastructure and construction projects, drone deliveries, and more.

"Securing this UK-first permission is a major step on this journey which will deliver big benefits to society across public health & safety, efficiency and environmental impact," said John McKenna, CEO at sees.ai.

"We are hugely grateful to the CAA's innovation & regulatory teams for their support and guidance in helping us reach this significant milestone and we look forward to working with them as we continue to advance what's safe and possible," he added.

David Tait, Head of Innovation at the CAA, commented: "Our innovation team was set up to meet the rapid pace of technological advances in the UK, so to see businesses like sees.ai thriving and creating world-leading solutions that will benefit infrastructure and markets is really exciting."

"We are proud to have played our part in sustaining the UK's position as one of the greatest locations in the world for innovative companies."

Last year, Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco also conducted a pilot project in Ireland, in which drones were used for grocery home deliveries. Shoppers in Oranmore, County Galway, were the first to use the service in the project.

Tesco partnered with drone delivery start-up Manna to conduct the trials.

Manna already has a licence to operate in Ireland. It currently operates in Ireland and Wales and uses customised drones to deliver medicines and other items to customers.

Manna's aero drones can fly at 80kph to deliver up to 4 kg of "small baskets", taking about three minutes to deliver to customers a mile away.