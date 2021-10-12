Computing celebrates Ada Lovelace Day 2021

Every year, on the second Tuesday in October, the world marks Ada Lovelace Day: recognising and celebrating the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering and maths. It's an annual event inspired by the achievements of who else but Ada Lovelace, widely known as the world's first computer programmer.

Born as Ada Gordon in 1815, Ada was the child of George Gordon, Lord Byron, and the highly educated Annabella Milbanke. Annabella raised her daughter under a strict regimen of science, logic, and mathematics, fearing that she would inherit the 'poetic' tendencies of her father - and she showed a great passion for the subject, designing machines and poring over the diagrams of the new inventions of the Industrial Revolution.

That childhood love paid off, and today Ada is best known for her work on Charles Babbage's design for the world's first computer: the Analytical Engine. She recognised that the machine could do more than basic calculations and designed a method for giving it more complex instructions, publishing the world's first algorithm, and effectively inventing programming in the process.

Despite the world's first computer programmer being female, and women holding key roles throughout the history of technology, men still dominate the field. Many of the women we talk to report instances of gatekeeping and a lack of representation, which can turn them away from pursuring STEM careers. That's not good enough.

Computing's Women in Tech Festival will provide a day of motivational keynotes, case studies, panel discussions and mentoring. With a host of virtual sessions and fringe events, there will be something for every technology discipline, and every career stage.

Just two days after the Festival, the Women in Tech Excellence Awards make a triumphant return to a physical location this year, at The Brewery on the 24th November.

