Moscow threatens to block YouTube after German RT channels deleted over Covid-19 misinformation

Russia has threatened to block YouTube and take other retaliatory measures against the platform if it does not reinstate two German-language channels of the state broadcaster RT.

On Wednesday, YouTube deleted the two channels for violating Covid-19 misinformation guidelines.

The move came as YouTube expanded its misinformation policies to cover all effective vaccines, not just Covid-19 ones. The platform said in a blog post that it would now block all anti-vaccine posts that contradict health authorities' medical information about vaccines. Examples of such content include claims that flu shots causes infertility or the MMR vaccine can cause autism. Posts that contain misinformation on the substances in vaccines will also be blocked as part of the updated policy.

As reported by the BBC, RT's YouTube channel RT DE had already received a warning from the platform for violating Covid-19 misinformation guidelines. The channel was also issued a 7-day-long suspension from uploading content on the platform.

However, RT DE used a second channel - Der Fehlende Part - to post videos that also violated YouTube policies. As a result, YouTube deleted both channels on Wednesday.

Previously, RT's channels have been accused by German authorities of 'manipulative' reporting on anti-lockdown protests, and spreading divisive content ahead of last week's election.

Russia's telecom regulator Roskomnadzor accused YouTube of 'censorship' and threatened to restrict access to YouTube in Russia.

Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Google demanding that all restrictions on the two channels should be lifted as soon as possible.

Russia's Foreign Ministry called YouTube's action an 'unprecedented act of media aggression' and alleged that the move was likely aided by German authorities.

The Ministry said that the adoption of punitive measures against German media seemed "not only appropriate but also necessary".

"We believe these measures are the only possible way to stimulate our partners' interest in a constructive and meaningful dialogue around this unacceptable situation," it noted.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, denied that the German government had anything to do with YouTube's move. He warned Russia against potential retaliation against German media in Russia.

Moscow has been accused of ramping up pressure on foreign digital platforms as part of an ongoing effort to restrict access to information in the country.

In May, a Russian court fined Google 9.5 million roubles (£91,000) for failing to delete content that Russian authorities alleged encouraged minors to join unsanctioned demonstrations in the country.

Microblogging site Twitter was also fined for failing to remove such content from its platform.

Roskomnadzor slowed down Twitter in March over its repeated failure to remove banned content. The regulator alleged that it had more than 28,000 demands to the social media company, requesting it to delete illegal content, but no action was action by the firm.

In May, it also threatened to reduce the speed of YouTube for failing to remove videos it said were 'unlawful'.

Earlier, Apple was fined $12 million for allegedly holding a monopoly position on the app market. The company has challenged that decision in court.

Ahead of Russian parliamentary elections this month, Roskomnadzor blocked several websites linked to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose organisations are banned in the country under 'extremism' legislation.

Last week, Google employees criticised their company for removing an anti-governmental tactical voting app (from Google's online store in Russia) which was associated with Navalny.

Employees said that the move showed that the company had capitulated to Kremlin's pressure.

Bloomberg reported that Google made the decision after local authorities threatened to imprison the company's employees in Moscow.