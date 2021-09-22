Google employees criticise company's management over Navalny app removal

Google reportedly made the decision after local authorities threatened to imprison the company's employees in Moscow
Google employees have criticised their company for removing the voting app associated with Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, alleging that the move shows the company has capitulated to Kremlin's...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders