Hundreds of Google workers form labour union in the US

The new group will work to ensure that Alphabet employees receive a fair wage, without fear of discrimination or retaliation

Hundreds of Google workers form labour union in the US
Hundreds of Google workers form labour union in the US
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

More than 200 workers at Google's parent company Alphabet announced on Monday that they have formed a labour union, as part of efforts to promote workplace equity and ethical business practices at the...

To continue reading...

More on Strategy

How will the tech world evolve in 2021?
Top four technology trends for 2021

Computing gazes into its crystal ball and outlines what it expects to be the big ticket items on IT leaders' agendas in 2021, including remote working, cyber security challenges, enterprise open source and automation