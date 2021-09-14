Whitelisted Facebook accounts allowed to break the rules

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 14 September 2021 • 1 min read
Whitelisted Facebook accounts allowed to break the rules
Image:

Whitelisted Facebook accounts allowed to break the rules

5.8 million high-profile individuals on 'XCheck' are protected from content moderation

Facebook operates a system of whitelisting for prominent individuals including politicians, celebrities and sports stars. The 5.8 million people on the 'XCheck' whitelist, including Donald Trump (prior...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Fairphone: a business built on sustainability

The return of the worker: How IT professionals can prepare for a new wave of change

More on Operating Systems

Microsoft to release Windows 11 on 5 October. Image Credit: Microsoft
Operating Systems

Microsoft announces release date for Windows 11

Phased roll-out will begin 5th October

Dev Kundaliya
clock 01 September 2021 • 2 min read
Microsoft eases Windows 11 installation with newly released ISO
Operating Systems

Microsoft eases Windows 11 installation with newly released ISO

The file makes it easier to install the new OS using removable media

Dev Kundaliya
clock 25 August 2021 • 2 min read
Apple hopes new feature will curb spread of child sexual abuse images
Software

Apple hopes new feature will curb spread of child sexual abuse images

The image recognition will come in new versions of iOS and iPadOS - due to be released later year

Dev Kundaliya
clock 06 August 2021 • 2 min read