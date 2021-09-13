Facebook hampered misinformation research with incomplete data

The error could have held the researchers back by months or even years
Facebook provided flawed and incomplete data to misinformation researchers on how users interact with posts and links on its platform, according to the New York Times. The publication says it has seen...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders