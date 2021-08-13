How can you ensure you hire the right CTO for your business?

Mark Ridley, founder of CTO advisory practice Ridley Industries, explains that the right type of CTO depends on your business and the skills gaps amongst your other technology leaders
Technology leaders are under more pressure than ever, with organisations now totally dependent on IT as most staff continue to work remotely. Many businesses hire a CTO to take on some of the burden...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders