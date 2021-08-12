ADVERTISEMENT

Enterprise IT during the pandemic: An interview with Steve Capper, Global CIO, SNC-Lavelin

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 12 August 2021 • 1 min read

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected organisations of all types in different ways, with IT departments especially impacted by the sudden shift to mass remote working. Steve Capper moved into his current...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Stuart Sumner
Author spotlight

Stuart Sumner

View profile
More from Stuart Sumner

How can you ensure you hire the right CTO for your business?

Why Investing in ITSM Today Can Give Businesses the Competitive Edge Tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Threats and Risks

Microsoft Exchange Server: threat actors actively scanning for ProxyShell vulnerability
Threats and Risks

Microsoft Exchange Server: threat actors actively scanning for ProxyShell vulnerability, researchers warn

ProxyShell is a set of three security flaws that have already been addressed by Microsoft, but not all instances are patched

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 August 2021 • 2 min read
White House backs away from banning ransomware payments
Threats and Risks

White House backs away from banning ransomware payments

Emphasises disrupting the gangs instead

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 05 August 2021 • 2 min read
Isle of Wight of Education Federation
Threats and Risks

Isle of Wight schools hit by ransomware

Six schools and the Isle of Wight of Education Federation have had data encrypted in an attack that could delay the start of the new term

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 04 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT