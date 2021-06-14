The Big Picture: What were tech's important stories in May?
It's all about ransomware and regulation in May's Big Picture
Security, regulation and supply chain jitters are upsetting markets this month.
In this series, Delta Site Editor Tom Allen looks back at the technology industry's most important stories in the last month, through five different lenses.
To begin, we have the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline in the USA, which had serious real-world consequences. The Biden administration has responded with overwhelming force, turning ransomware into the next big scare story in the public consciousness.
Other key stories are rising pressures on global giants - including tech firms - to pay their fair share of taxes, and MEPs' continued irritation with Ireland's data protection regulator.
Watch the video above to see the other stories that are part of this month's Big Picture.
