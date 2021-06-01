WhatsApp won't limit functionality for users who decline policy update
It is the second time WhatsApp has changed its position on forcing users to accept its new update
WhatsApp has announced that it will not limit functionality for users who decline its new privacy policy, after weeks of saying it would limit certain features for users who did not accept. WhatsApp...
