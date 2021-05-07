Thank Zuck it's Friday #13 - IT budgets, Intel's chip investments and Google's home working plans
It's Friday, and the team are talking about voting, budgets and home working
It's Friday, and that means it's time for your weekly dose of tech news and forced banter with the Computing team: it's time for Thank Zuck it's Friday.
This week, the team discuss Tom's ongoing failed attempts to take part in the joys of seaside life and John's somewhat confused efforts to exercise his right to vote, while Stuart humblebrags about his return to the office. Exciting times, indeed. We also look at research around changing IT budgets; Intel's investment in a new chip technology; and Google's re-revamped plans for home-working post-pandemic.
For more audible brilliance from the Computing team, listen to the most recent episode of The Spark, where we speak to the founders of some of the world's fastest-growing and most exciting companies about their journeys.
