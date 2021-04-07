Nearly 500 million LinkedIn users' details posted for sale online
The hacker included 2 million records as proof that they have what they claim
Millions of LinkedIn users' personal details have allegedly been leaked on a popular hacking forum. According to CyberNews, a data archive apparently scraped from 500 million LinkedIn profiles has been...
