Thank Zuck it's Friday #9 - Home Office 'super database', the software reseller claiming £270m from Microsoft and social media data breaches
This week on the IT news podcast the team discusses the Home Office's 'super database' on race, health and biometrics, the British software reseller bringing at £170m claim against Microsoft and the recent data breaches involving both Facebook and LinkedIn.
It's the end of the week which can mean only one thing. It's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday', the tech news podcast from Computing. This week the team discusses camping in your garden and other holidays,...
More on Security
Booking.com fined €475,000 for late reporting of data breach
Travel firm delayed reporting the breach by 22 days, exceeding the 72-hour limit
Ransomware attack alert! The tell-tale signals to look for
Patterns of unusual behaviour are the clearest signal of an attack, not programmes or files
Petlog accused of mishandling details of customers and pets
A database migration appears to have caused a data breach, with pet owners able to see other people's details and potentially register their pets as their own
NHS approves 19 suppliers for £1bn of ICT hardware and services
Approved vendors can pitch for ICT hardware and services contracts under the Link 3 Framework to support the NHS and the wider public sector organisations
