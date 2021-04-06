Facebook data on 533 million users dumped on hacking forum

The company says this is old data previously reported in 2019

Facebook data on 533 million users posted on hacking forum for free
Facebook data on 533 million users posted on hacking forum for free
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

In a major breach of privacy, personal details of over half a billion Facebook users have been leaked online on a hacking forum. The exposed data reveals personal details of more than 533 million Facebook...

To continue reading...

More on Privacy