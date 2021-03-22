SilverFish: Swiss researchers identify threat actor with links to SolarWinds hack
The researchers found a 'major overlap' between the hack group's victims and those targeted in the SolarWinds attacks
A Swiss cybersecurity firm called Prodaft claims to have identified a global cyber-espionage campaign with links to the SolarWinds attack. In a report [pdf] released last week, Prodaft researchers said...
