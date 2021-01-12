Researchers reveal link between SolarWinds hack and Russian Turla group as details of a third malware strain emerge
Turla is associated with the Russian intelligence service FSB and has successfully carried out many espionage-focused hacking campaigns
Security researchers at cyber security firm Kaspersky say they have found clues suggesting a link between the SolarWinds attack and hacking tools used by the Russian Turla group in the past. According...
