Thank Zuck it's Friday #5 - Budget, Vaccine passports and Browser tracking
The Computing team discuss the week's top technology news, including Rishi Sunak's latest budget, the argument around vaccine passports, and Google's intention to stop selling ads based on tracked browser history
It's Friday, which can mean only one thing. It's time for another podcast from Computing. Thank Zuck it's Friday.
This week the team discuss Rishi Sunak's latest budget and how the technology industry has responded, the argument around vaccine passports and whether they should be physical, digital or some combination, and Google's plans to stop selling ads based on tracked browser histories.
Less importantly they also talk about Covid testing, PC game Valheim and how quickly AI will take over from journalists.
