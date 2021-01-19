The Coronavirus pandemic makes it more essential than ever that big tech pays its taxes
With essential services and safety nets struggling thanks in part to years of austerity and the more recent pandemic, it's time for big tech to step up and pay its dues, argues Stuart Sumner
Five thousand years ago the rulers of Ancient Egypt hit upon a neat idea. If peasants could be made to give around a fifth of their crops to the state, the country would have a defence against famine,...
