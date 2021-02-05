Computing Podcast Episode 1 - Ransomware, Bezos and huge fines for cloud providers

Check out episode one of Computing's brand new podcast, where the team dissect the week's most important news, with a mixture of insightful comment and light-hearted banter

Computing's brand new podcast has landed! Join the team as they dissect the week's top tech news with a mixture of insightful comment and light-hearted banter.

This week they discuss the latest ransomware attacks, including the attack on Serco, Jeff Bezos' decision to step down as Amazon CEO, and the new £17m fine cloud providers need to make themselves aware of.

