Computing Podcast Episode 1 - Ransomware, Bezos and huge fines for cloud providers
Check out episode one of Computing's brand new podcast, where the team dissect the week's most important news, with a mixture of insightful comment and light-hearted banter
Computing's brand new podcast has landed! Join the team as they dissect the week's top tech news with a mixture of insightful comment and light-hearted banter.
This week they discuss the latest ransomware attacks, including the attack on Serco, Jeff Bezos' decision to step down as Amazon CEO, and the new £17m fine cloud providers need to make themselves aware of.
For more insight into the security and cloud marketplaces check out Computing's award winning market intelligence service for IT leaders, Delta.
Sign up now for Computing's Cyber Security Festival, taking place across the 16th, 23rd and 30th of June 2021!
More on Cloud Computing
Cloud providers at risk of £17m fines following NIS Regulations update
Updated regulation changes law from requiring an incident to cause immediate threat to life or significant adverse impact on the UK economy, to merely requiring a significant risk or significant impact in relation to service provision, meaning that any...
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO this year
AWS Chief Andy Jassy will succeed Bezos in top role
Computing launches Cyber Security Festival
Computing is proud to present the first Cyber Security Festival, taking place this summer over three days: Wednesday 16th, 23rd, and 30th of June