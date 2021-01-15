Leaked Windows 10X build reveals redesigned Start Menu and centre-aligned taskbar
Microsoft initially designed the new OS for foldables, but has changed the focus to single screen devices
A near-final working build of Microsoft's Windows 10X operating system has leaked online, giving people a chance for a first look at some of the features that Microsoft has incorporated in its upcoming...
More on Operating Systems
Microsoft fixes Windows 10 bug forcing restarts
Users had less than 60 seconds to save their work before the reboot
Microsoft job posting indicates major UI overhaul for Windows 10
The company says the redesign will signal that "Windows is BACK"
Users of older iPhones report battery problems with iOS 14.2
Models up to and including iPhone 11 seem to be affected
Huawei to bring Harmony OS to smartphones next year
Huawei will open-source the OS in a bid to accelerate adoption
Google rolls out Android 11 beta with a focus on improving privacy
New one-time permissions feature in Android 11 allows users to give apps access camera, microphone and location for one time only
Back to Top