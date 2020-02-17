Microsoft Windows 10X to run updates in 90 seconds or less

Windows 10X promises to run updates on all manner of devices in 90 seconds or less

Windows 10X, a forthcoming iteration of Windows 10 intended for multi-screen devices, will run updates in 90 seconds or less, and won't require more than one reboot.

That is one of the takeaways from the Microsoft 365 Developer Day last week, in which Microsoft revealed more details of its rework of the Windows 10 operating system, which goes all the way down to the OS core.

The update process, the company claimed, would save update files in an offline partition on a device, shifting the files over during the update and reboot process. The speed of the update has been improved, compared to current versions of Windows 10, due to the stripping down of the operating system core.

Applications will run in containers on top of the operating system, with each container featuring its own kernel, drivers and registry to protect the underlying operating system. Hence, any security issue can be dealt with by shutting down the container.

Windows Insiders can download an emulator in order to explore the new operating system.

Windows 10X was first revealed at Microsoft's Surface hardware event in New York in October 2019, where it showed off a twin-screen Surface Neo tablet, and promised improved support for virtual keyboards.

Last week, it made available the first public build of the operating system for download as it revealed more during the Developer Day.

Under the hood, Windows 10X is based on Windows Core OS. It carries on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) concept that was intended to enable developers to create applications that could run across multiple different platforms.

The UWP push stalled when the Windows 10 Mobile operating system died a slow death. Developers, too, had been unwilling to support UWP due to various restrictions, and fears that it represented a Trojan horse intended to turn Windows into a closed, Microsoft-curated platform.

Windows 10X strips out legacy components from the operating system kernel, but locks down several aspects of the operating system, such as systems files and program data. As such, for example, third-party applications for partitioning SSDs and hard-disk drives won't work on Windows 10X. Nor will it be possible to install drivers manually.

Apps will run in one of three containers, named Win32, MSIX and Native. MSIX will offer compatibility with existing applications, while Native is basically UWP. The Win32 container offers backwards compatibility with legacy applications. Microsoft claims that most, but not necessarily all, Win32 apps will run under Windows 10X in containers, without additional work required by developers.