How digital transformation at the National Lottery Community Fund helped it work through Covid-19

Matthew Green, Technology and Data Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, explains how the programme, which included moving to mobile devices and leveraging technologies like Microsoft's O365 and Teams, meant that by the time of the first lockdown in March 2020, the organisation was well set up to cope

Matthew Green, Technology and Data Director at The National Lottery Community Fund
Matthew Green, Technology and Data Director at The National Lottery Community Fund
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

In 2020, The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, awarded over half a billion pounds (£588.2 million) to communities across the UK. Since April 2020,...

To continue reading...

More on Cloud and Infrastructure