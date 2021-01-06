US intelligence confirms actor 'likely Russian in origin' behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign
The operation appears to be an intelligence gathering effort, rather than an act of cyber warfare, agencies say
US intelligence task force investigating the massive hacking campaign which compromised the networks of several government agencies believe that the cyber actor behind the operation was "likely Russian...
