US intelligence confirms actor 'likely Russian in origin' behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign

The operation appears to be an intelligence gathering effort, rather than an act of cyber warfare, agencies say

US intelligence agencies believe an actor 'likely Russian in origin' was behind the hacking campaign
US intelligence agencies believe an actor 'likely Russian in origin' was behind the hacking campaign
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

US intelligence task force investigating the massive hacking campaign which compromised the networks of several government agencies believe that the cyber actor behind the operation was "likely Russian...

To continue reading...

More on Hacking