Former RAC employee sentenced to prison for selling personal data to claims management firm
The ICO says such acts could lead to a prison sentence for those responsible
Manchester Crown Court has sentenced a former RAC employee to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, for unlawfully obtaining personal data of motorists from RAC's systems and selling it...
More on Law
ICO is struggling to collect fines from companies that violate data protection rules
Watchdog lacks teeth: 68 per cent of fines issued since January 2019 haven't been paid
Apple security chief indicted for alleged bribery
Thomas Moyer offered 200 free iPads to officers in exchange for special gun permits for Apple employees
Six indicted for bribing staff to manipulate Amazon Marketplace
Scheme involved paying bribes to Amazon employees to gain unfair competitive advantage worth more than $100 million on Amazon's third-party platform
Are government attempts to boost diversity in tech too little, too late?
Charlotte Allery, Employment Solicitor in the Technology Sector at Coffin Mew, argues that the government must do more to promote diversity in the technology industry
Amazon-Deliveroo tie-up may affect competition, says CMA
The companies have been given five working days to come up with new proposals