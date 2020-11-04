New AI model can detect coronavirus by listening to a cough
The AI uses four biomarkers to decide if the person is infected
MIT researchers claim to have developed a new AI model that can detect if an individual has coronavirus - just by listening to them cough.The infection detection works even for people who are completely...
More on Software
Trade group warns that key Brexit IT system will miss transition deadline
The Association of Freight Software Suppliers says it is "unrealistic" to expect users to be trained on any new system by the end of the year
What are APIs, why do you keep hearing about them and why do you need them?
API is one of those terms that people vaguely understand but skip over because it sounds complex, but in fact APIs are surprisingly straightforward and very useful
Microsoft previews Azure's automatic VM guest patching feature
The new capability allows Azure to automatically update Windows virtual machine against vulnerabilities
Microsoft announces deepfake detection tools to combat disinformation
The company hopes its new tools will have an impact in the lead-up to US elections in November
Astronomers identify 50 new exoplanets using AI
This is the first time that a machine learning technique has been used to validate exoplanets