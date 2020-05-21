Why coronavirus is going to change the way we work forever
The pandemic is only accelerating trends that were already happening
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted the world in the short term, from both personal and business perspectives. Today the majority of the UK's white-collar workforce is working from home...
More on Strategy
Supporting the supporters: Giving IT teams what they need to handle remote working
IT leaders and support staff reveal strategies for coping and opinions on video conferencing and I&AM tools
Peter Cochrane: The threat of optimisation
The reason why Mother Nature and some civilisations enjoy longevity is down to their relative inefficiency
IT is essential. Furlough elsewhere
IT is central to continuity and recovery and job cuts should be avoided, but there are plenty of other places savings can be made
Deskflix Season One: Empowering the Remote Working Revolution
Join us for the first part of our virtual event series
Back to Top