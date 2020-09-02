Shortlist announced for UK IT Awards 2020

The last six months have been, to put it mildly, busy. Not only have many staff been on furlough, but the massive rise in home working has tested IT systems to their limits. Happily, the industry has stepped up to keep the country running, and now we are ready to recognise and reward the most standout cases.

We are pleased to announced the shortlist for the UK IT Industry Awards. The competition was tough, and we were amazed with the time and effort that our finalists put in, especially in the midst of the pandemic. It is a great achievement to make it to the shortlist in a normal year, and to do so at such a trying time is twice as impressive.

The UK IT Industry Awards are the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. Owned and operated by BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the awards enjoy a level of professionalism and industry knowledge not seen at other shows.

From transport apps and online shopping baskets to literally saving lives, modern IT impacts us all. Our categories - including Healthcare Project of the Year, Business IT Innovation of the Year and, of course, the prestigious CIO of the Year - aim to recognise every aspect of technology.

With the shortlist announced, our expert judges will convene later this month to interview entrants and choose the best of the best. The judging panel is rigorously, stringently independent, and formed of genuine IT professionals. This unique process adds an astonishing level of tension for entrants, but ensures that the winners are genuinely leading their chosen field.

Once the judging is over, we will announce the winners at an awards ceremony later this year. Due to the ongoing health crisis we can't hold the UK IT Awards physically, but we are very excited to bring them to you in a virtual form. The event will be unlike any other awards BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing have done before, with lots of interaction, excitement and fun - and, of course, giving the finalists and winners the recognition they deserve.

We will broadcast the Awards on Wednesday 11th November. You can register to attend here for free, but please ensure you use your business email addresses. We will be announcing more details about the ceremony over the next few weeks, stay tuned for details!