Computing
LATEST
Digital transformation at 150-year old insurer: CIO Interview with James Holmes
James Holmes, CIO of North P&I Club, discussing his organisation's digital transformation and use of machine learning to improve critical business processes
News continued
LATEST WHITEPAPERS
This Computing whitepaper examines the pain points associated with application deployment and management in an increasingly hybrid and rapidly changing IT environment. In particular, it looks at how companies striving for digital transformation are adopting new technologies to achieve those aims, from prioritising mobile support to data-driven process automation and AI, and at the impact these are having on development schedules.Download
GDPR is coming and there is no black and white compliance solution. Most businesses seem to worry but, with the right approach and the right combination of tools, building a sustaining framework to support GDPR and other regulations is possible. Download now to find out more.Download
News continued
Computing Survey Panel
Join our Research Survey Panel and earn an Amazon voucher for each survey you complete!
Most read
-
Digital transformation at 150-year old insurer: CIO Interview with James Holmes
-
Warning over malware campaigns that compromised half-a-million Android users
-
Who's leading in DevOps? Click here to see the shortlist for DevOps Excellence 2020
-
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch submits himself for arrest over US extradition warrant
-
Public disclosure: the pros and cons of naming and shaming cyber threat groups