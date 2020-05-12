Pitney Bowes suffers second ransomware attack in seven months

Pitney Bowes has been hit by second ransomware attack in seven months

Package and mail delivery firm Pitney Bowes has fallen victim to a second ransomware attack in a year.

The security incident was disclosed yesterday after the Maze ransomware group claimed online that it was able to breach and encrypt the company's network.

The group published several screenshots on their website, showing directory listings from the company's network. They also published personal and official email addresses of many senior executives, including those of Bill Borrelle, SVP and chief marketing officer; Cliff Rucker, SVP of client and partner success; and Manish Choudhary, former SVP for SMB products & strategy.

The screenshots posted by the hackers suggest that they were able to steal data on several customers, including retailers and insurance firms. The names of various directories indicate the hackers had access to company's certificates, Citrix files, lists of phones and details of current employees.

Sensitive details relating to firm's training and management policies were also likely stolen by the group.

Pitney Bowes later confirmed the attack by the Maze operators and said that they were investigating the scope of the breach.

The cyber security team is also trying to figure out the type of data accessed by hackers, which currently "appears to be limited".

The company added that hackers could not encrypt the data on its systems as the attack was foiled before that.

"At this point, there is no evidence of further unauthorised access to our IT systems," the company stated.

The latest assault on Pitney Bowes comes less than seven months since the firm recovered from a Ryuk ransomware attack in October.

At that time, the company said that only a limited number of its computer systems had been affected in a Ryuk ransomware attack that disrupted customers' access to some services.

Pitney Bowes is a shipping tech firm known for providing mailing services to sellers. The company was founded in 1920, and over the past 100 years, it has diversified from postage meters into software, e-commerce and other technologies.

The company has over 1.5 million clients worldwide, including many Fortune 500 companies.