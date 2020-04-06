The UK IT Industry Awards are back for 2020!

The UK IT Industry Awards are the largest and best-known event in the technology industry calendar. Owned and operated by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the awards embody a level of professionalism and industry knowledge not seen at other events.

The UK IT Industry Awards seek to showcase the positive impact that technology can have by championing the outstanding efforts of the teams and individuals who are creating a better world through IT.

We've pleased to announce that despite current difficulties the UK IT Industry Awards are going ahead as usual this year, and that entries are now open!

Categories

Categories include personal excellence awards for outstanding contributions from IT leaders, support professionals, developers, rising stars and more.

We're also looking for IT and project teams that have rolled out successful software and infrastructure solutions, organisations that have exceeded expectations, and vendors and VARS who have gone the extra mile for their customers.

We want to know about projects that deliver on sustainable goals and organisations that are making moves to improve inclusivity in the workplace. Tell us about your cloud, mobile or AI/ML project, or nominate an exceptional colleague for an accolade.

A full list of categories and a rundown of last year's winners are available on the awards site.

Why the UK IT Industry Awards?

All UK IT judging is done in person, by multiple panels of IT leaders that are rigorously, stringently independent. Instead of reading the work of marketing teams, these judges question IT professionals themselves and mark them as peers. As a result, winners are celebrated for genuine success.

This unique process ensures that the winners are genuinely leading their chosen field.

You need to be in it to win it, so don't delay - enter before the 19th June for an earlybird discount, and remember to make your entry stand out!