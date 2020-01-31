Almost 500 Citrix servers in the UK vulnerable to ransomware
But that's nothing - there's still more than 3,200 in the US that haven't been patched against the CVE-2019-19781 security flaw
More than 470 Citrix servers hosted in the UK are vulnerable to the CVE-2019-19781 critical security flaw - and seven times that number in the US. A total of 7,133 vulnerable Citrix servers remain discoverable...
