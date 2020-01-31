Almost 500 Citrix servers in the UK vulnerable to ransomware

But that's nothing - there's still more than 3,200 in the US that haven't been patched against the CVE-2019-19781 security flaw

IT staff at organisations across the UK ought to be applying patches and scanning their Citrix installations this weekend
More than 470 Citrix servers hosted in the UK are vulnerable to the CVE-2019-19781 critical security flaw - and seven times that number in the US. A total of 7,133 vulnerable Citrix servers remain discoverable...

