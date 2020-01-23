Computing

Citrix and FireEye release free scanner to detect breached Citrix appliances

The Citrix/FireEye tool can identify systems compromised by CVE 2019-19781 exploits

Citrix has released a free scanner to help customers assess their exposure to CVE 2019-19781 exploits - some patches would be even better...
  • Dev Kundaliya
Citrix, in collaboration with FireEye, has released a free tool that Citrix customers can use to assess their risk of compromise from the recently publicised critical security flaws. This Indicator...

Security