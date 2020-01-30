Government Huawei ruling will cost £500m over five years, claims BT
BT claims that it will need to remove Huawei equipment from the EE mobile network to comply with the government's ruling
BT claims that the government's ruling on Huawei this week could cost it as much as £500 million over the next five years. The ruling, which bars Chinese networking equipment giant Huawei from core parts...
More on Communications
TCL to stop making BlackBerry Android smartphones
TCL's BlackBerry licensing deal won't be renewed in August, putting the future of BlackBerry smartphones in doubt
Former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers dies
78-year-old Ebbers made WorldCom one of the world's largest telecoms company - committing one of the world's largest accounting frauds in the process
Microsoft offers $20,000 bug bounties for Xbox security flaws
Microsoft extends bug bounty offerings to Xbox games console vulnerabilities
Apple iPhone sales rebound pushes quarterly revenue to record high
Sales of new iPhone 11 models drove Apple's quarterly revenues up to $91.8bn
Huawei granted 'limited' role in UK 5G and fibre network roll-outs
Government decides to allow Huawei to supply non-core 5G equipment
Back to Top