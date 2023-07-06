'Tech powers the travel': Expedia's never-ending journey to a modern stack

The Covid pandemic was an impetus for digital transformation and modernisation. For travel giant Expedia, facing the potential loss of its entire business model, it was a wake-up call.
Expedia Group, which owns the Expedia brand, is still very much in the travel space, but it now styles itself as "a tech company that covers travel." That's partly down to a massive IT re-archit...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders