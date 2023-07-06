'Tech powers the travel': Expedia's never-ending journey to a modern stack

Migration and rationalisation must happen in parallel, says chief architect Rajesh Naidu

Tom Allen
clock • 4 min read
'Tech powers the travel': Expedia's never-ending journey to a modern stack

The Covid pandemic was an impetus for digital transformation and modernisation. For travel giant Expedia, facing the potential loss of its entire business model, it was a wake-up call.

Expedia Group, which owns the Expedia brand, is still very much in the travel space, but it now styles itself as "a tech company that covers travel." That's partly down to a massive IT re-archit...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Deloitte wins £100mn IT contract for new border platform

Chinese actor targeting European diplomatic bodies

More on Cloud and Infrastructure

Upwards and onwards. Digital transformation at Manchester Airports Group
Cloud and Infrastructure

Upwards and onwards: Digital transformation at Manchester Airports Group 

Shifting the ERP to the cloud is the first step to modernising procurement and finance says head of technology Risk Alkunshalie

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 19 June 2023 • 5 min read
AWS outage takes down sites and apps
Cloud and Infrastructure

AWS outage takes down sites and apps

Customers started experiencing errors and latencies with multiple AWS services Tuesday evening

Wade Tyler Millward
clock 14 June 2023 • 2 min read
Deadline for entries to the Cloud Excellence Awards 2023 has been extended
Cloud and Infrastructure

Deadline to enter the Cloud Excellence Awards 2023 has been extended

Two more weeks to nominate your company, colleagues, products, projects and partners!

Caitlin Bailey
clock 13 June 2023 • 1 min read