"I don't want technology to be a constraint": Why The Very Group is shifting to microservices

Tom Allen
clock • 4 min read
"There's nothing wrong with monoliths, but it can inhibit your velocity," says Very Group CIO Matt Grest
Image:

"There's nothing wrong with monoliths, but it can inhibit your velocity," says Very Group CIO Matt Grest

It's no longer a surprise to hear about sweeping digital transformation programmes.

Even before the pandemic, being in the cloud made so much sense; and the last two years have forced even the last legacy holdouts to come to terms with the need to modernise. It's less common to find...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Who made it big at the DevOps Excellence Awards 2022?

Spring Statement fails to impress for tech

More on Mergers and Acquisitions

UK CMA: NortonLifeLock's acquisition of Avast could harm competition in the cyber security market
Mergers and Acquisitions

UK CMA: NortonLifeLock's acquisition of Avast could harm competition in the cyber security market

The firms have five working days to submit proposals to address competition concerns

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 March 2022 • 3 min read
Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace
Strategy

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace

VMware
clock 16 March 2022 • 3 min read
Mandiant will become part of Google Cloud after the acquisition
Mergers and Acquisitions

Google to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

Google is to purchase cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion, hoping to boost its cloud security solutions as companies are facing a flood of cyberattacks on their systems.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 March 2022 • 2 min read