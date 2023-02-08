The motherhood penalty is real

Sophie Creese explains why retaining experienced women in the tech workforce is about a great deal more than maternity policy.
In this second of four short videos, Sophie Creese, founder of MotherBoard gives some real life examples of the motherhood penalty based on her experience as a tech recruiter, and sets out some po...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders