'We need more women in tech': An interview with MotherBoard founder Sophie Creese

Sophie Creese from MotherBoard sets out what being a signatory to the MotherBoard charter involves.
MotherBoard is a business charter, community, event series and podcast, which aims to support tech employers to become more inclusive environments for women - particularly mothers. Here, Sophie Cre...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders