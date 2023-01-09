Reps, sets and servers: An interview with PureGym CIO Andy Caddy

Not many gyms have their own dedicated data science team. But with health, wellness and technology coming ever closer, low-cost market disruptor PureGym is ahead of the game.
"There are a lot of people in the gym world who are 'just' good gym operators," says PureGym Group CIO Andy Caddy, himself a veteran of both the low-cost and fitness worlds through positions with e...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders