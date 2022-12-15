Why women's tech careers bloom in autumn

‘Childcare’ is one of those words employers don’t quite know how to handle. On the one hand, your employee is celebrating a new phase of their life and you should celebrate with them; on the other, it means massive disruption to their working patterns.
Despite the progress made since the turn of the century in terms of shared parental leave and co-parenting, most of the childcare burden still falls on women. It's not unusual for new mothers' care...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders