Diversity is a lived experience: Interview with Lopa Patel, MBE

Lopa Patel, MBE is a digital entrepreneur with two successful ventures in online media and data marketing to her name. She is also Trustee of the Science Museum Group, a Non-Executive Director of the Intellectual Property Office and a Council member of the Open University. Computing spoke to Patel about Diversity UK, the charity founded by herself and others a decade ago to research, promote ideas, educate and advocate for greater diversity and the inclusion of minority ethnic communities in Britain at senior levels in the workplace.
Lopa Patel is a long-standing STEM evangelist, her early career being spent at ICI after obtaining a degree in biochemistry and applied molecular biology. ICI was the largest company in the UK in t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders