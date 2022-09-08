Diversity is a lived experience: Interview with Lopa Patel, MBE

Penny Horwood
clock • 7 min read
Lopa Patel MBE Image by Vineet Johri
Image:

Lopa Patel MBE Image by Vineet Johri

Lopa Patel, MBE is a digital entrepreneur with two successful ventures in online media and data marketing to her name. She is also Trustee of the Science Museum Group, a Non-Executive Director of the Intellectual Property Office and a Council member of the Open University. Computing spoke to Patel about Diversity UK, the charity founded by herself and others a decade ago to research, promote ideas, educate and advocate for greater diversity and the inclusion of minority ethnic communities in Britain at senior levels in the workplace.

Lopa Patel is a long-standing STEM evangelist, her early career being spent at ICI after obtaining a degree in biochemistry and applied molecular biology. ICI was the largest company in the UK in t...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

How to cut waste for a leaner and greener cloud

For sustainability uplift, look to the supply chain

More on Ecommerce

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals
Strategy

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 2 min read
Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality
Strategy

Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019
Strategy

Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019

In a roundup of the latest data and analysis on the UK economy, business and jobs, the ONS confirms that remote and hybrid working has increased everywhere, but regional differences remain in terms of the extent and type of the increase.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read