UKIT Awards - Inspirational Individual of the Year - Alina Timofeeva

"A win not just for me, but all immigrants and women in IT"

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
UKIT Awards - Inspirational Individual of the Year - Alina Timofeeva

The UK IT Industry Awards was back in Central London last night, with the industry out in force to support the awards and celebrate success after another challenging year.

Alina Timofeeva, a Principal at Oliver Wyman's Digital Practice, secured the Inspirational Individual of the Year award. Alina said the award was "not only for me, but also the immigrants and wo...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Meta fires 11,000 people

Peter Cochrane: Brittleness by design

More on Security

The CyberSecurity Festival part 1 in June talked about the meeting point of virtual and kinetic warfare
Security

Industry experts join the line up for CyberSecurity Festival part 2

The two-day hybrid event will cover topics like the changing CISO role, zero trust and diversity in security.

Rubie Romanay
clock 25 October 2022 • 2 min read
ICO serves Interserve £4.4m fine after cyberattack
Security

ICO serves Interserve £4.4m fine after cyberattack

The regulator said Interserve lacked adequate systems, protocols, risk assessments and staff training.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 October 2022 • 2 min read
UK cyber workforce grows 12% but there's still a 73% shortfall, report
Security

UK cyber workforce grows 12% but there's still a 73% shortfall, report

The cyber security profession is booming, but not as fast as the need finds (ICS)2 study

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 21 October 2022 • 2 min read