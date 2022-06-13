Video: How BT manages endpoint in the new normal

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
About 70% of major security incidents start with an endpoint, so protecting them is critical
Image:

About 70% of major security incidents start with an endpoint, so protecting them is critical

The explosion of remote work has thrown the challenges of endpoint management into stark relief.

People now work from a range of devices in a variety of settings, presenting the IT team with a completely different environment to the pre-pandemic years. In this wide-ranging interview with BT's Alexandra...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Register now: Zoom discusses communication in remote working

UK unveils new Digital Strategy to tackle skills gap

More on Supplier

China's industrial production is down 2.9% this year due to lockdowns
Supplier

End of Shanghai lockdowns to alleviate tech supply issues

China's most populous city is poised to lift its lockdown on Wednesday, which should help to ease the tension in global tech supply chains.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 30 May 2022 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace
Strategy

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace

VMware
clock 16 March 2022 • 3 min read
Supply Chain disruptions could worsen as China announces new lockdown in Shenzhen city
Supplier

Silicon supply chain disruptions could worsen as China announces new lockdown in Shenzhen

Foxconn said Sunday it was suspending operations in the city in response to a government-imposed lockdown

Dev Kundaliya
clock 14 March 2022 • 2 min read