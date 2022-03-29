Recruiting for digital: look for passion and quality questioning, says Kubrick's Simon Walker

Founder Simon Walker on Kubrick's novel methods of recognising and supporting tech talent
Like the poor, it seems the IT skills gap will always be with us. Indeed, with many digital jobs, a lack of money is one of the hurdles. Many people simply can't afford a hefty loan and absence from work...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders