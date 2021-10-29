Celonis: tracking emissions across the supply chain to deliver Net Zero

An interview with Janina Nakladal, global director of sustainability
Celonis is a cloud-based business process management (BPM) software supplier with around 1,800 employees, based in Munich and New York. As the need for more sustainable businesses processes becomes clear,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders