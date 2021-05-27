Why it's cloud first at NHS Scotland
'Every penny we spend on hardware is a penny less to spend on patient outcomes,' says digital director and CISO Deryck Mitchelson
Deryck Mitchelson, director of digital and CISO at NHS Scotland, talks about making the most of changes forced by the pandemic to push through lasting improvements in support of health outcomes. "Everything...
More on Health
Cloud for medicine and healthcare: 5 important application scenarios
Vsevolod Vayner, G-Core Labs Cloud Platforms Department Head reveals five scenarios for using the cloud to solve the challenges of medicine and healthcare, illustrated by case studies
Covid passports - why the secrecy?
Digital certification could help ease restrictions, but without a clear end point they risk overreach says data expert Caroline Carruthers
Thank Zuck it's Friday #5 - Budget, Vaccine passports and Browser tracking
The Computing team discuss the week's top technology news, including Rishi Sunak's latest budget, the argument around vaccine passports, and Google's intention to stop selling ads based on tracked browser history
Coronavirus cases massively under-reported due to basic IT error
Public Health England appears to be managing the daily case numbers on an Excel spreadsheet, and has misunderstood the software's limitations
Saving lives with IT
Jonathan Ritchie, CIO of Mastercall Healthcare, explains how Bluetooth-connected devices can be used to remotely triage patients, potentially saving the NHS time and money, and saving lives