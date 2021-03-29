Escaping technical debt: moving to the cloud at the Royal Society of Chemistry
'We needed a much more flexible and cost-efficient operation to keep up with the big players in the field', says head of DevOps Chris Callaghan
There comes a time when you just can't continue along the same track any longer. For the Royal Society of Chemistry, the 175-year-old learned society and publisher of scientific research, this point was...
More on Cloud and Infrastructure
What are the right ways to approach DevOps? Register for Deskflix Season 4 now to find out
Learn from industry experts who have already faced and overcome DevOps challenges
Teradata CPO: 'We're seeing enterprises having a very strategic focus on being multi-cloud'
'If history has taught me anything, it’s that open ultimately becomes the winner,' says Hillary Ashton
Fire at French data centre disrupts millions of websites
The company has urged clients to activate their disaster recovery plans following the incident
Microsoft and Amadeus announce partnership to develop 'hyper-personalised' services for travellers
Move will see Amadeus move from private cloud into Azure
Back to Top