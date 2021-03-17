'My 6-year-old tells his friends I'm a rapper like Stormzy!' - 15 Questions with RSA Group CIO David Germain
David Germaine, the CIO of insurance group RSA, is the latest technology leader to take Computing's '15 Questions' hotseat. Previous CIOs in the series include Asda CIO Anna Barsby, Met Office CIO Charles...
More on Leadership
Williams puts data in pole position - an interview with CIO Graeme Hackland
After years of on-prem services and tape-based cold storage, Williams Racing is gearing up to compete with F1’s biggest names
Just three days left to enter the Rising Stars Awards 2021
Are you a new starter who's entered the tech industry with a bang? Are you employing a band of outstanding graduates? Or are you yourself a mentor or role model in IT? We want to hear from you
Entries are open for the UK IT Industry Awards 2021
New categories honour the financial services, healthcare and security sectors, as well as special categories reflecting pandemic performance
'Girls don't study that' is not acceptable
A homogenous culture will always prepare in the same way – but the pandemic showed the importance of expecting the unexpected
'I still think the otters wave at me' - 15 Questions with Church of England director of technology Terry Willis
Willis sits in the '15 Questions' hotseat and discusses how he got into technology, the best piece of advice he was ever given, and sea otters