'My 6-year-old tells his friends I'm a rapper like Stormzy!' - 15 Questions with RSA Group CIO David Germain

David Germain, RSA Group CIO
David Germain, RSA Group CIO
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

David Germaine, the CIO of insurance group RSA, is the latest technology leader to take Computing's '15 Questions' hotseat. Previous CIOs in the series include Asda CIO Anna Barsby, Met Office CIO Charles...

To continue reading...

More on Leadership