'I still think the otters wave at me' - 15 Questions with Church of England director of technology Terry Willis

Willis sits in the '15 Questions' hotseat and discusses how he got into technology, the best piece of advice he was ever given, and sea otters

Terry Willis, director of technology, Church of England
Terry Willis, director of technology, Church of England
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Terry Willis, director of technology at the Church of England, has taken the hotseat in Computing's '15 Questions' series. Willis has been in his current post for just under three years, having previously...

To continue reading...

More on Leadership