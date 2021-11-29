Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 - Pictures from the big night

clock • 1 min read
Women in Tech Excellence
Image:

Women in Tech Excellence

Photos from our stand-out event of the year

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 saw some of the UK's top female talent walk away with a host of well-deserved awards.

Hosted by comedian and actor Ronni Ancona, this year's event was the biggest yet and from the enthusiasm and energy on display we fully believe it will continue to grow and grow.

These photos give a flavour of the occasion. Massive congratulations to all the winners and all those shortlisted too.

All the winners from the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021

Arrivals

Women in Tech Excellence

 

Women in Tech Excellence
Women in Tech Excellence
Women in Tech Excellence
Women in Tech Excellence group
Women in Tech Excellence arrival

Related Topics

More on Security

IKEAs email system under attack, report
Security

IKEA's email system under attack, report

Reply-chain attacks allow hackers to send malicious emails from genuine accounts

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 29 November 2021 • 2 min read
The future of work has changed forever - how should security leaders handle it?
Security

The future of work has changed forever - how should security leaders handle it?

Okta's Craig Hinchliffe looks at the challenges and opportunities facing security teams when it comes to protecting today's dynamic workforce

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 18 November 2021 • 1 min read
What can humans do in the age of machine-versus-machine security?
Security

What can humans do in the age of machine-versus-machine security?

AI-driven attacks are fast, difficult to spot and launched at scale. Toby Lewis of Darktrace argues that a defensive AI is the best and only possible response

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 17 November 2021 • 1 min read