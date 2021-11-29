Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 - Pictures from the big night

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 saw some of the UK's top female talent walk away with a host of well-deserved awards.

Hosted by comedian and actor Ronni Ancona, this year's event was the biggest yet and from the enthusiasm and energy on display we fully believe it will continue to grow and grow.

These photos give a flavour of the occasion. Massive congratulations to all the winners and all those shortlisted too.

All the winners from the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021

Arrivals